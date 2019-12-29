Bulls' Zach LaVine: Good to go Saturday
LaVine (shoulder) will play Saturday against the Hawks.
LaVine managed to play through the same injury Monday against Orlando, dropping 26 points while hauling down eight board over 38 minutes. This month, he's averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals.
