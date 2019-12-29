Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Cleared to play
Carter (abdomen) is playing Saturday against the Hawks.
Carter continues to show up on the injury report without actually missing any time. Saturday is no exception. In December, he's averaging 10.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal in 32.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.