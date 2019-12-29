Pistons' Andre Drummond: Cleared to play
Drummond (calf) will play Saturday against the Spurs.
As expected, Drummond will play through a bruised right calf. This month, he's averaging 18.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.9 minutes.
