Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: Cleared to play

Drummond (calf) will play Saturday against the Spurs.

As expected, Drummond will play through a bruised right calf. This month, he's averaging 18.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.9 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories