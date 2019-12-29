Harris had 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Heat.

Harris was able to give it a go despite dealing with a sore right hip. He contributed nothing outside of scoring and rebounding while missing all of his attempts from beyond the arc, snapping his three-game streak of scoring at least 22. Nevertheless, December has been his best month thus far this season, and he'll try to close it out on a high note during Tuesday's tilt versus the Pacers.