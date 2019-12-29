Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Assigned to G League
The Wizards have assigned Schofield to the G League on Sunday.
Schofield started two games this past week for the depleted Wizards. With Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) on the brink of returning, the rookie was demoted to the G League and will reportedly be available for Capital City's contest Sunday.
