Wizards' Justin Robinson: Assigned to G League
The Wizards have assigned Robinson to the G League on Sunday.
Robinson appeared in two games for Washington this past week, averaging 3.0 points and 1.5 assists. The Virginia Tech product will return to Capital City on Sunday where he's posting 13.6 points in 16 G League games this year.
