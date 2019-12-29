Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable Sunday
Millsap (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
The 34-year-old missed the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday against Memphis, but he still has a chance to suit up Sunday. Jerami Grant figures to see an increased role should Millsap remain sidelined.
