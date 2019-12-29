Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Monday

Towns (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Towns is still dealing with the sprained left knee that's kept him out of the last six contests. He's been listed as questionable for the last few games, so whether he's actually close to returning is unknown. If Towns misses another game, expect Gorgui Dieng to start at center in his place.

