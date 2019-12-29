Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday

Wiggins (illness) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Wiggins was held out of Saturday's game due to the ailment, and the team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before issuing an update. Rookie Jarrett Culver moved into the starting lineup in Wiggins' place Saturday.

