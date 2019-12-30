Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Monday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Portland, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

Ayton hurt his ankle almost immediately after returning from a 25-game suspension, and Monday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. The second-year big man has logged just 57 total minutes thus far on the season. Expect Aron Baynes to continue to start at center so long as Ayton remains out.