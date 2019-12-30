Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Cleared to play
Anderson (heel) has been cleared to play Sunday against Charlotte.
Anderson was included on the initial report due to a sore heel, but he'll be available in his usual capacity Saturday. With Jae Crowder sidelined, Anderson could be set for a moderate increase in minutes.
