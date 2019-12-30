Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ruled out Sunday

Millsap (quad) will not play Sunday against the Kings, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Millsap missed Saturday's game against Memphis, and he'll now sit out Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. Look for Mason Plumlee, who started Saturday, and Jerami Grant to handle more of the workload up front alongside Nikola Jokic.

More News
Our Latest Stories