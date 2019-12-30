Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ruled out Sunday
Millsap (quad) will not play Sunday against the Kings, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Millsap missed Saturday's game against Memphis, and he'll now sit out Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. Look for Mason Plumlee, who started Saturday, and Jerami Grant to handle more of the workload up front alongside Nikola Jokic.
