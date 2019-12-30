Jarrod Uthoff: Leads team in scoring
Uthoff registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 91-80 G League victory over the Skyforce.
Uthoff picked up his ninth double-double of the season and tied his season high in three-pointers with four. The 26-year-old remains one of the Hustle's most steady offensive contributors as they continue to roll with a 15-3 record.
