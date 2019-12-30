Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 20 points in return
Gordon tallied 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Gordon made his return after missing six weeks due to knee surgery. He moved straight into the starting lineup, ending with 20 points including four triples. He was on a minutes restriction and the starting role was likely a result of so many others being sidelined. Once the Rockets are back to full strength, Gordon should settle back into his sixth-man role. His value is limited to points and threes and so he makes for a solid streaming option in standard formats.
