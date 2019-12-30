Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Monday
Gordon (Achilles) won't play in Monday's tilt with the Hawks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon will miss his first game after leaving Saturday's tilt with Milwaukee early due to left Achilles soreness. At this point, the severity of the injury remains unclear as does Gordon's availability for Wednesday's contest with Washington. Terrence Ross, Wes Iwundu and Amile Jefferson are all candidates to replace Gordon in the starting five.
