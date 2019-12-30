Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Ruled out Monday

Jackson (back) won't play in Monday's game against Utah, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Jackson hasn't played since Oct. 24th after suffering a stress reaction in his lower back. Earlier in the month, he was given a two-week timetable, though the end date has since passed without a further update from the team. Barring an official timeframe from the team, Jackson can be considered week-to-week.