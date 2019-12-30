Hawks' Evan Turner: Available Monday
Turner (hamstring) is active for Monday's contest against Orlando.
As expected, the veteran forward will be available if needed during Monday's game. Turner is currently averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds over 18 appearances during his 10th season in the league.
