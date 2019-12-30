Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Tuesday

Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left wrist sprain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic finished with 19 points and seven dimes over 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, but he evidently came away with a wrist injury. His availability will be determined closer to tipoff, and it'll depend on how he fares in morning shootaround and possibly pregame activities.