Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Tuesday
Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left wrist sprain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic finished with 19 points and seven dimes over 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, but he evidently came away with a wrist injury. His availability will be determined closer to tipoff, and it'll depend on how he fares in morning shootaround and possibly pregame activities.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Poor shooting effort•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double trend continues•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses in return from injury•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: No minutes limit•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Officially playing Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...