Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Not on injury report

Love (hip) is not included on the Cavs' most recent injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Love was held out of Saturday's game with a right hip bruise, but it looks like the team was just being cautious on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect the big man to be back in the lineup in Toronto.

