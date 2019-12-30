Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Off injury report

Love (hip) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Love is on track to rejoin the starting five Tuesday in Toronto after missing Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right hip contusion. Across 11 games this month, the big man is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 29.1 minutes.

