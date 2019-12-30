Nuggets' Gary Harris: Upgraded to probable
Harris (leg) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Harris is trending towards playing Tuesday against missing Sunday's game against the Kings due to a bruised lower-leg. Through 14 games this month Harris is averaging 11.6 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes.
