Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Wednesday
Gordon (Achilles) didn't practice Tuesday and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's slate against Washington, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
It was previously reported that Gordon may miss Wednesday's contest despite avoiding significant injury after he left last Saturday's game early against the Bucks with a sore left Achilles. Nonetheless though, the forward is officially deemed questionable versus the Wizards on Wednesday and could likely be a game-time decision. Jonathan Isaac could see increased run if Gordon is ultimately deemed unavailable.
