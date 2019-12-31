Mark Ogden: Productive off bench

Ogden had eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes in Monday's G League win against Westchester.

Ogden saw increased usage Monday as the team became more reliant on their bench in their third game in the last four nights. The 25-year-old made the most of his minutes by logging 12 rebounds, but his usage will likely decrease when the Skyhawks aren't in the midst of a rigorous schedule.