Mark Ogden: Productive off bench
Ogden had eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 19 minutes in Monday's G League win against Westchester.
Ogden saw increased usage Monday as the team became more reliant on their bench in their third game in the last four nights. The 25-year-old made the most of his minutes by logging 12 rebounds, but his usage will likely decrease when the Skyhawks aren't in the midst of a rigorous schedule.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...