Knicks' Damyean Dotson: Questionable Wednesday
Dotson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Portland.
Dotson was kept out of Monday's practice due to a sore lower back. Though the severity of his injury remains unknown at the moment, Dotson will likely be a game-time call Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers.
