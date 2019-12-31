Rockets' James Harden: Will play Tuesday
Harden will be available Tuesday against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harden was probable coming in after missing the previous game with a sprained toe on his right foot. The injury does not appear to be anything of concern long-term.
