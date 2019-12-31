Rockets' Clint Capela: Will play Tuesday
Capela will be available Tuesday against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Capela missed the last two games, but he'll be back in action Tuesday and should slot back into the starting five at his usual center spot.
