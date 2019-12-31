Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Out Wednesday
Layman (toe) is out Wednesday against the Bucks, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Layman, who has been out since Nov. 20, remains day-to-day without any sort of timetable for a return. His next opportunity to play arrives Thursday against the Warriors.
