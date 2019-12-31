Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play

Doncic (wrist) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Oklahoma City, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

No surprise here, as Doncic was deemed probable heading into the day. He may still be bothered by the wrist injury, which he picked up against the Lakers on Sunday, but Doncic will play in his fourth straight game after missing a handful of games earlier in the month with a separate injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories