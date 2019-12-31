Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared to play
Doncic (wrist) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Oklahoma City, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
No surprise here, as Doncic was deemed probable heading into the day. He may still be bothered by the wrist injury, which he picked up against the Lakers on Sunday, but Doncic will play in his fourth straight game after missing a handful of games earlier in the month with a separate injury.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Poor shooting effort•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double trend continues•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Impresses in return from injury•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: No minutes limit•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...