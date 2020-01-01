Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday

Antetokounmpo (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo made his return Monday following a two-game absence as a result of back soreness. He's still in some pain, but he's likely to play Wednesday. In the month of December, he averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.5 minutes.