Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday
Antetokounmpo (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Antetokounmpo made his return Monday following a two-game absence as a result of back soreness. He's still in some pain, but he's likely to play Wednesday. In the month of December, he averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.5 minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Returns to action•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Bulls•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...