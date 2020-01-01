Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled from G League
Nowell was recalled from the G League and will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks.
The Timberwolves' injury report is extensive, so Nowell will be called up for some extra depth. He's appeared in five NBA games this season, averaging 3.8 points and 1.0 assist across 11.8 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Returns to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled by Timberwolves•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Puts up 26 points in G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Returned to Iowa•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Performing well since return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...