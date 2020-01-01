Cleveland scored 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds in Tuesday's loss to South Bay.

The double-doubles keep coming for Cleveland, who has now hit double-digit points and rebounds in five of his last eight contests. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in the G League this season.