Mavericks' Antonius Cleveland: Double-doubles in loss
Cleveland scored 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds in Tuesday's loss to South Bay.
The double-doubles keep coming for Cleveland, who has now hit double-digit points and rebounds in five of his last eight contests. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in the G League this season.
