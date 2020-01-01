Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Ruled out Wednesday
Smith (oblique) will not play Wednesday against the the Trail Blazers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Smith will miss a third straight contest with an oblique injury after he was initially considered questionable. The Knicks will have Frank Ntilikina available, however.
