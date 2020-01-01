Heat's James Johnson: Off injury report
Johnson (illness) is not on the injury report for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors.
Johnson was a late scratch for Monday's game due to a stomach bug. Though he's been cleared to play Wednesday, he hasn't been a part of the rotation recently, with his last appearance being Nov. 27.
