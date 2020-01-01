Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable for Thursday
Harris (shin) is considered questionable for Thursday's game at Indiana.
The 25-year-old sat out the last two games due to the left shin bruise but may be able to retake the court versus the Pacers. Torrey Craig started in Harris' place Tuesday and may do so again if he's held out Thursday.
