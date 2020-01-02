Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Available Wednesday
Okogie (elbow) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's tilt with Milwaukee.
As expected, Okogie will take the court Wednesday, despite being inhibited by minor elbow soreness coming in. Across 30 games this year, he's averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes.
