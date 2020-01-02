Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday

Davis (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

The 26-year-old was considered probable due to the right shoulder soreness but will once again play through the issue. Davis is coming off a December in which he averaged 29.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes.

