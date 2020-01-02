Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss

Ayton had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to the Lakers.

Ayton remained with the second unit Wednesday but closed out the game, finishing with a double-double in 32 minutes. He is likely to move back into the starting lineup at some point but the Suns may choose to bring him along off the bench. He has talked of expanding his game and while he is attempting mid-range shots, a regular three-pointer seems a long way off at this point.