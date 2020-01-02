Timberwolves' Jake Layman: Remains out
Layman (toe) will not play Thursday against the Warriors.
Layman will remain sidelined for a 19th straight game as he continues to work his way back from a left toe injury. He remains without a timetable for his return, though his next chance to play comes Sunday in Cleveland.
