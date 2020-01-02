Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Listed as probable
Okogie (elbow) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Okogie apparently picked up a minor elbow injury during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, though it doesn't sound like it will keep him sidelined for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back set. He's averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.4 minutes over his last five games.
