Play

Okogie (elbow) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Okogie apparently picked up a minor elbow injury during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, though it doesn't sound like it will keep him sidelined for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back set. He's averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.4 minutes over his last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories