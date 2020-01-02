76ers' Zhaire Smith: Recalled from G League
The 76ers have recalled Smith from the G League on Thursday.
Smith posted 15 points in 29 minutes for the Blue Coats during Tuesday's loss to the Red Claws in the G League. The Texas Tech product will reportedly be available to play if needed during Philadelphia's slate against Houston on Friday.
