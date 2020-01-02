Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Friday
Beal is questionable for Friday's contest against Portland due to leg soreness, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
It was reported earlier that Beal may rest one of the Wizards' next three games, and Friday's matchup might be the one. The guard returned to the lineup Wednesday following a two-game absence due to a calf injury and posted 27 points in 30 minutes of action. If the Wizards do indeed decide to rest Beal on Friday, Gary Payton will presumably garner another start and likely seize an increased role.
