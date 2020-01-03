Raptors' OG Anunoby: Back in starting five
Anunoby will start Thursday's contest against the Heat, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
After coming off the bench Tuesday for the first time all season, Anunoby will be put back into the starting five by coach Nick Nurse. In December, he averaged 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes.
