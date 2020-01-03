Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Good to go
Carter (abdomen) is starting Thursday's game against the Jazz, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Carter once again found his name on the injury report due to an abdominal issue, but he's been cleared to take the court. He's averaging close to a double-double in his last seven games (10.9 points, 9.4 rebounds).
