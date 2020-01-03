Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable for Friday
Gordon (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami.
Gordon has missed the last two matchups due to a left Achilles injury, but he'll have a chance to return Friday. Wes Iwundu figures to draw another start if Gordon is unable to go.
