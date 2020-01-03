Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Returns to G League
Nowell was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Nowell had 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 12 minutes in his two games wince being recalled from Iowa, but he'll head back down with Minnesota off until Sunday. The 20-year-old has been solid in his limited run with the Timberwolves, averaging 4.4 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 11.6 minutes in seven games.
