Lakers' Alex Caruso: Out Friday
Caruso (calf) won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Right calf soreness will force Caruso to miss his third game of the season and his first since Nov. 23. In his absence, Rajon Rondo and Troy Daniels could garner some extra minutes.
