Nets' Kyrie Irving: Still out Saturday
Irving (shoulder) remains out Saturday against the Raptors, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Irving has been out since Nov. 16, and there has been virtually no word on when he may be able to return. His next chance to do so arrives Monday against the Magic.
