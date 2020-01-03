Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Saturday
Looney (abdomen) won't play Saturday against the Pistons.
Looney will miss a sixth straight game as he continues to work back from left abdominal soreness. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Kings.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: To remain out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Listed out for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Friday, Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out against Rockets•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Plays just six minutes Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Returns to bench Sunday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.