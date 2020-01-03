Mavericks' Delon Wright: Added to injury report
Wright is questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte due to left foot soreness.
Wright logged 18 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Nets, but he apparently came away with some soreness. His availability will be determined closer to tipoff.
