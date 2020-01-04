Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Won't play Saturday
Murray is out for Saturday's game against Milwaukee due to personal reasons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Murray will miss Saturday's matchup will attending to a personal matter, likely allowing Derrick White to draw the start at point guard. Murray's next chance to take the court will come Monday, also against the Bucks.
